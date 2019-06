Townsville's Al Jeffereson has started a HUGE ride across America today, which will total 5,000km at the finish line.

Race Across America has begun and will take almost a week for the riders to complete.

Al left the start mark around 6:30am today, and will be raising funds for Beyond Blue and supporting Emergency Service workers.

The crew member for Rescue 521 helicopter had his cheer squad getting loud on the sidelines!

You can follow the adventure on the RAAM 2019 Team Jefferson Facebook page!