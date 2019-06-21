Townsville Rugby League Star Making Her Origin Debut Tonight

This weekend a star of Brothers Townsville is swapping the butchers stripes for QLD colours.

Jenni-Sue Hoepper will have the number 7 QLD jersey on when she faces the Blues in Sydney tonight.

The Cairns born sports start spoke to QLD Rugby League this week about her motivations.

“It’s playing for Queensland that lights that fire; I have that passion and pride back and it’s so great to recognise that feeling is there and it’s because I’m playing for my state, my community, my family,” she told QLD Rugby League.

The first female Dally M winner says she's happy with the support from the coaching staff and the talent within the team.

“We have a great team this year and I’m really confident the coaching staff will get us prepared as best as possible to get the win and bring the trophy back to Queensland," she explained to QLD Rugby League.

We wish Jenni-Sue the best of luck in the game tonight and you can see the action on Channel 9 live at the North Sydney Oval from 7:30pm and hear it on Triple M!

