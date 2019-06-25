Townsville's 2019/20 Budget Revealed, Where The Money Will Be Spent

Mayor Jenny Hill and her team at Townsville City Council have revealed their 2019/20 budget today and we've found out what it means for you.

2020 MASTERPLAN

The Townsville 2020 Masterplan is coming into sharp focus in the 2019/20 budget, with almost $15 million to be invested delivering major projects.

The Riverway Splash Water Park, Mount Louisa Open Space Masterplan Stage 1, Central Park, Castle Hill Concept Plan and Flinders Lane will all receive funding in Townsville City Council’s 2019/20 Budget.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the 2019/20 Budget demonstrated Council was building for our future.

“The Townsville 2020 Masterplan provides a clear vision for our city and this Budget is about delivering on that vision,” Cr Hill said.

WATER SECURITY

Townsville City Council is continuing to prioritise the city’s water security – investing $143.9 million on delivering water infrastructure upgrades in the 2019/20 Budget.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Council is totally committed providing long-term water security while creating jobs for locals.

“The new water pipeline is being built and expected to be finished next March, and the recycled water reuse scheme is also under construction,” Cr Hill said.

“These water infrastructure projects are another way Council is committed to building for our future.”

Cr Hill said $139.9 million was being invested delivering Council’s 3-point water security solution, after receiving funding from the Queensland Government.

COUNCIL OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE

Townsville City Council has saved $38 million in operational expenditure over four financial years.

The 2019/20 Budget details the amount saved through reforms and cutting red tape included in the Transformation of Council.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the savings allowed Council to keep rates increases low and invest more in community services and infrastructure projects.

“I made a commitment to make Council became smarter, faster and better and ensure the organisation was focused on our community,” Cr Hill said.

“Council has undergone significant reforms to ensure we are more efficient and more effective."

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

More than 2800 direct and indirect jobs are predicted to be created from Townsville City Council’s $409.1 million infrastructure and capital investment in the 2019/20 Budget.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Council delivering the infrastructure and capital projects in the Budget is forecast to create 2831 direct and indirect jobs locally.

“Council is again delivering another major infrastructure program to create jobs now and build our city’s future,” Cr Hill said.

“Thousands of direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created from the infrastructure investment included in Council’s 2019/20 Budget.”

ROAD AND TRANSPORT UPGRADES

Townsville City Council is investing $89.1 million on road and transport infrastructure upgrades and maintenance to keep our city moving and improve safety.

Council will invest $89.1 million fixing, maintaining and building new roads, pathways and bus stops throughout Townsville – as part of the $409.1 million infrastructure spend in the 2019/20 Budget.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Council is dedicated to improving and building the infrastructure needed for the growth of the city and create jobs for locals.

“The 2019/20 Budget will continue to deliver on major transport projects that will keep Townsville moving and build for our future,” Cr Hill said.

“That’s why we are investing in projects like the Rendle Street upgrade with $1.3 million dedicated to renewing the road following the stormwater improvements conducted in 2018/19.

“We’ve also put aside $1.5 million for sealing roads in rural areas because we know quality roads are important for all residents – whether they live in the city, the suburbs or in a rural area.”

COMMUNITY SAFETY

Community safety is a top priority in Townsville City Council’s 2019/20 Budget with $13.3 million being invested to keep residents safe.

Council’s community safety programs include a dedicated Community Safety Officer, operating CCTV across the city, community response vehicles and community events such as Cyclone Sunday.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Council is committed to keeping residents safe through a number of initiatives that will continue to be funded in the Budget.

“Council has invested $13.3 million in the 2019/20 Budget to ensure our community stays safe,” Cr Hill said.

“This funding includes the installation and operation of CCTV, the operation of our community response vehicles, and improved lighting across the city.

“This investment includes $8.7 million to improve footpaths, traffic signals and play equipment for the safety of the community starting when they first step out the front door until they make it back home.”

RATE PAYMENTS

The average Townsville homeowner will only pay an extra 55 cents per week on their general rates and 69 cents per week on utilities bills.

Mayor Jenny Hill has delivered Townsville City Council’s 2019-20 Budget, with a 2% rise on rates and utilities.

Cr Hill said she was proud to deliver her third consecutive balanced budget, with a projected surplus of $0.4 million.

“Strong financial management and removing inefficiencies within Council has allowed us to deliver a balanced budget with a modest 2% rate rise,” Cr Hill said.

Find out more about the budget on Council's website.