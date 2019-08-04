Townsville's Jack Miller Lands On Podium Regardless Of Wet Course

Townsville’s own Jack Miller has had another podium finish in the world of MotoGP.

The 24-year-old is all smiles after finishing third in the Czech MotoGP behind Andrea Dovizioso, and first place getter Marc Marquez.

Jack celebrated the result with an Instagram post thanking everyone for their support, especially his team.

It was a wet race with the start delayed by 40 minutes due to rain on the track.

The result has now put Jack in 7th on the championship ladder, just 4 points behind 6th place holder Valentino Rossi.

