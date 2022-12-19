Celebrate New Year's Eve in Three Amazing Locations

Townsville City Council, courtesy of Through The Looking Glass Studio

Yes, we've still got to get through Christmas lunch with the extended family...

But here's THREE awesome things to look forward to AFTER Chrissy.

Townsville City Council’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are locked in for Saturday the 31st of December.

Our Summer night sky is set to explode with colour in not one but three locations! this year’s celebrations are ones not to be missed.

RIVERWAY STADIUM, RIVERWAY PRECINCT

5pm | Gates open

6pm | Watch Disney’s Encanto on the big screen (food truck onsite)

8pm | Firework display​

STRAND PARK, THE STRAND

From 4pm | Rides, amusements, roving entertainment, food trucks, licensed bar and live music.

8pm | Fireworks display

Midnight | Fireworks display



NELLY BAY, MAGNETIC ISLAND

Midnight | Fireworks display

Additional Details

Age Suitability: All ages

Plus plenty of food fun and music on The Strand!



Strand Park | The Strand

Live music and roving entertainment will conclude at 8pm.

Kids amusements, food trucks and licensed bar will remain open until midnight.

RSVP to the official Facebook event and keep up to date with all the info.

So get your squad together and make it a night to remember.

Townsville will be buzzing with excitement as we say goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023!



Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Time: 4:00 PM – 11:55 PM

Cost: Free

Venue: Various Locations

Phone: 13 48 10

Email: [email protected]