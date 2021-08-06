Townsville's Under The Palms Is Finally Back This Sunday!

The annual event ‘Under The Palms’ is finally back at Cannon Park this Sunday August 8.

On Thursday August 5, Queensland recorded 27 new cases and more than 90 people in Townsville were deemed as close contacts of the south-east delta outbreak.

However, the crowd favourite event 'Under The Palms' will still be going ahead this weekeend.

This family friendly entertainment event will be on from 2pm-6pm, with lots of market stalls and prizes up for grabs.

There will also be face painting, holla hooping and sand art.

People are being encouraged to bring their own rugs to sit on and enjoy the live local music.

You can expect to see performances from Sarah Little and the Groove Duo.

Cannon Park will also be featuring the new ‘Live Fire’, from which people can buy authentic BBQ meals cooked straight off timber and coal.

The best part of the event, it’s FREE! For more information visit here.

