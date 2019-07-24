Townsville's Very Own Ninja Warrior Competing In The Grand Final This Weekend

Season 3 of Australian Ninja Warrior has been full of thrills and spills, and now the grand final is just around the corner!

We're so excited to announce that Townsville will be represented on Sunday night's grand final with the super talented Danial Wyles-Wall.

We've been following Dan's journey and now it's time for him to show off how strong he really is.

He'll be competing alongside the best ninjas in Australia when he faces Mount Midoriyama this Sunday night.

Will he be Australia's first Ninja Warrior and bring the $300,000 back to Townsville?

Be watching from 7pm this Sunday on 9 to find out!

Good luck, Dan!





