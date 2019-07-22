Townsville Sailor Named Best In Queensland With A Disability

Townsville is proud to own so many sporting titles, and now we have another.

A huge congratulations to young local talent Chelseann Osborne who has been named the Sailor of the Year with a Disability.

Chelseann announced the news on Facebook and says 'there's plenty more to come'.

The news was quickly followed by lots of congratulatory comments on the Facebook post.

"That’s enormous Chelsea, absolutely deserved!"- Alexandra

"Well done my love"- Boj

"Proud of you!"- Tracey

In March 2019 Chelseann wore the Aussie colours while she represented her country and brought home gold at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

The 17-year-old was also a finalist for Female Youth Sailor of the Year.