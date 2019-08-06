Townsville Santa Job Just Listed, Perfect For Your Jolliest Mate

It’s the job for only the jolliest of people, and it could be yours this Christmas.

SEEK are on the look out for Santa Claus Characters in North Queensland, do you know a jolly fella to fill the spot?

You’ve seen these festive folk in the shops each Christmas, they get stacks of photos with kids and bring such cheer to the centre- big shoes to fill!

If you have the right size foot to fill Santa style shoes, jump online now and start practicing your best ‘Ho ho ho!’.

It’s been advertised that real ‘Santa’ beards are desired, but not essentially- but do you really want to see Sally cry when it slips off?

