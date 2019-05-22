Townsville Small Business Pushed To Breaking Point Again After Floods

Our hearts broke last night when we saw a Townsville Mum break from the pressures of rebuilding after the February floods.

As if it wasn't hard enough already as small business owners, Corrine and her husband John at Alphalete became victims to a robbery on Monday night.

Expressing her heartache on the 'Townsville Crime, Alerts & Discussions' Facebook group, Corrine's video received over 100 comments of support and comfort.

"It just breaks my heart," sobbed Corrine.

"I don't want to start again, I can't start again."

Corrine pleaded in the video to the offender, that they understand they're messing with people's lives when they make these choices.

"I'm hoping that the person that decided to enter my property last night, can see that there's humans behind the materials that you steal. You can't go in and take someones stuff."

"I need you to see how broken I am," Corrine said through teary eyes.

We wish Corrine and John all the best with their business Alphalete, which took out Triple M's Greatest Gym in 2018 thanks to your votes.