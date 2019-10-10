Townsville, Start Your Weekend At Calvary's Spring Fair Tonight

The kids will love it!

10 October 2019

Article heading image for Townsville, Start Your Weekend At Calvary's Spring Fair Tonight

Don't wait until Saturday to start your weekend fun, get along to the Calvary Christian College Spring Fair proudly supported by Triple M from 5pm tonight! 

It's the event that gets bigger and better each year so don't miss out on showbags, Trent Bell performing, stacks of rides and a fireworks display to finish it all. 

While you grab dinner the kids can enjoy $31 unlimited ride tickets which can be purchased right here

The Triple M Street Team will be there too so pop down to 569 Bayswater Road and say hey to us at Calvary Christian College's 2019 Spring Fair! 

 

