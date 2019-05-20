Townsville Stinger Nets Coming In, While Cooler Weather Keeps Stingers Away

Stinger nets around Townsville will be removed this week as the weather becomes cooler and the stinger season finishes.

Uninet Enclosure Systems will remove the Townsville and Magnetic Island nets this week.

Community Health and Environment Committee Chair Cr Ann-Maree Greaney said the nets play an important role in keeping swimmers safe during the warmer months.

“The climate in Townsville in summer is ideal for swimming at the beach and these nets allow locals and tourists to cool off safely throughout the stinger season,” Cr Greaney said.

“We’ve had some cooler weather recently so the nets can be removed and maintenance carried out before they need to go back in later in the year.

“The nets and lifeguards have done a great job keeping swimmers safe and Council does encourage beach goers to stay safe when in the water.”

The nets will be removed at the following locations:

Monday 20 May

Pallarenda

Balgal Beach

Tuesday 21 May

The Strand

Wednesday 22 May

Magnetic Island

