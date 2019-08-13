Townsville Students Ready To Build In Global LEGO Comp

Townsville LEGO fans between the ages of 9 -16, are now able to test their skills as a part of an international competition.

The program is designed to be a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) based challenge and is the “ultimate test of your coding and robot building skills.”

Townsville Grammar students are ready for the task and might get some help by re-watching Channel 9’S LEGO Master.

Students will roll up their sleeves, to build an autonomous robot that can carry out a series of global missions!

The First LEGO League will see schools across the globe competing to get the World Championships, and all the details are here.

