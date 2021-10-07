Townsville Teenagers Refused Bail Following Violent Crime Spree

Two male teenagers have been remanded in custody following a violent crime spree in Townsville.

A group of teenagers allegedly threatened a 54-year-old woman with a knife before taking off with her car in Mundingburra early last Tuesday.

A 15-year-old from Kelso and a 14-year-old from West End have been charged over the incident. The matter was heard in court yesterday where an application for bail from the youngest boys lawyer was refused.

The incident is yet another to add to the frustrating crime levels incessant in the Townsville area. Townsville’s Labor MP’s have backed the state government’s bid to stamp out rising youth crime in Queensland.

On a positive note, Mundingburra MP Les Walker revealed that the Queensland Statisticians Office figures show a 30% decline in youth offending which is the lowest its been in a decade.

“We remain focused on the small 10 per cent of offenders who commit nearly half of all crimes. We will continue to back our police to catch offenders, and support effective programs to prevent youth crime” Mr Walker said.

