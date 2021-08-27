Townsville Toasts To The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular This Weekend

The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular is set to raise its glass in Townsville's The TapHouse, snagging the event from Auckland due to Covid-19.

Kicking off in Melbourne 10 years ago, GAPS then did the rounds of Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

Globally recognised as one of the best beer festivals in the world, The TapHouse bar manager Dave Hinnrichs told TB they were stoked to host the event.

“They invite breweries around Australia and New Zealand to enter one-off limited beers, so there’s lots of exotic and different types of beers that are out of the norm”

18 beers from 18 different breweries across the country have been entered this year to showcase their talents.

"First in, best dressed' is the advice when the GABS raises it glass in Townsville at The TapHouse from 5pm Friday and 11am Saturday.

