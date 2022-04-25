Townsville Toddler Killed After Car Reverses Over Her

An 18-month-old girl has lost her life after being involved in a tragic car accident in Townsville over the weekend.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called out to the scene of a car accident on Sunday following reports a toddler had been struck by a vehicle.

According to a QAS spokesperson, a car backed over the 18-month-old at a private property in Townsville at around 4PM on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Townsville hospital in critical condition.

Queensland police confirmed later Sunday evening, that the girl had passed away from her injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

