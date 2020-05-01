Toxic Smoke Across Great Southern From Structure Fire

There is a Structure Fire on CROSSMAN Road before the intersection of RIVER ROAD in the SHIRE OF BODDINGTON resulting in toxic smoke and fumes.



The smoke is travelling in a South Westerly direction and affecting parts of BODDINGTON, RANFORD, BANNISTER and surrounding areas. People in the area should remain inside.



The structure contains products that are producing toxic smoke.



WHAT TO DO:

As a precautionary measure, people in the area should remain inside, out of the smoke or fumes, with doors and windows closed. Air conditioners should also be switched off.

People should stay away from the area. If you are already in the area take advice from emergency services personnel.

People with medical concerns should contact their local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency servcies personnel working on site.

A number of roads have been closed including:

Crossman Road

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and be aware of fire and other emergency services personnel.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting

travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the Shire of BODDINGTON.

WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

