Toy Run Back For 2019

The annual toy run is back for 2019. An event which has been held almost since anyone can remember encourages motorbike riders with a licensed bike and a teddy or toy to head on a "run" around Kalgoorlie Boulder. Toys are donated to the Kalgoorlie Boulder Salvation Army Corp and any funds are used to help with hampers and new toys for families in need this Christmas. The Run starts at 9:30 and the Loopline Park is open from 7:30am for breakfast and a catch up with mates.

The Bikes, lead by Postman Pat and the Posties will depart from the Loopline Park and return via Lane/Federal/Boulder/Maritana - Hannan Gatacre and Burt Street.

The 2019 event as been taken over with the Mates for Mates Goldfields Esperance team after the Ulysses club relinquished the event.