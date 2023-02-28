Toyah Cordingley’s Alleged Killer Extradited To Australia

The man accused of murdering Toyah Cordingley on a Queensland beach is reportedly being extradited to Australia from India to face court.

Reported by the ABC, Rajinder Singh, 38, boarded a Qantas flight on Tuesday evening from New Delhi to Melbourne.

Seven police escorted Singh from south Asia’s largest prison, Delhi’s Tihar Prison, to the airport where he then checked into the flight.

The BBC further reported Singh will appear in Victorian court before returning to Queensland to face a magistrate in Brisbane most likely later this week.

Ms Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti beach, north of Cairns, in October 2018 – her death sending shock waves through the community.

The 24-year-old’s body was discovered half-buried in sand dunes, police saying she had been killed in a “personal and intimate attack”.

Police allege Singh flew back to India on October 23, 2018; the day after Ms Cordingley’s body was found.

Singh’s extradition is a major step forward in getting the case heard in court – and for Ms Cordingley’s family, a step closer in finally getting the answers they have searched for.

