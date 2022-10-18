Toyota Faces Lawsuit Over Diesel Vehicles

Half a million Toyota Australia customers will be represented by a Victoria law firm alleging the car dealership sold diesel vehicle that possess features known as “defeat devices”.

The firm heading the action, Madden Lawyers, described the allegations against Toyota as “one of the biggest claims in Australia’s legal history”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Maddens Lawyers’ Special Counsel Brendan Pendergast said on some Toyota models the emissions control system is alleged to perform differently in test conditions compared with on-road conditions.

Cars can pass regulatory testing but then emit unlawfully high levels of nitrogen oxide when driving.

It’s further alleged when obtaining regulatory approval for diesel cars to be sold in Australia, Toyota engaged in conduct which was misleading and deceptive with vehicles not of acceptable quality and not meeting the safety standards under the Australian Consumer Law.

“Toyota Australia stands by its reporting, monitoring and evaluation standards in relation to the carbon emissions for all its vehicles. We will defend the class action announced today rigorously. As this matter is before the courts, we have no further comment.” - Toyota Australia via its website.

The lawsuit includes diesel-powered Toyota models currently on sale, including LandCruiser Prado, LandCruiser 70 Series, LandCruiser 200 Series, LandCruiser 300 Series, HiAce, Granvia, Fortuner, and HiLux.

There are also some models not on the market anymore, such as the diesel RAV4, which are listed.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: