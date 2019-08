Two men are accused of assaulting police near Dungog during a wild brawl.

Officers were called to Martins Creek just after 6pm on Sunday night, after a Toyota Prado caught fire after performing burnouts at the intersection of Dungog Rd and Grace Ave.

Two men fled the scene.

A fight involving a number of people then broke out a short time later in nearby Cory Street.

Police were assaulted while trying to arrest two men - aged 26 and 30.

They faced Maitland Local Court yesterday.