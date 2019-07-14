Toyota Star Maker Winner Blake O’Connor’s Debut Album is OUT NOW!

January 2019, 18-year-old Blake O’Connor became the 40th winner of Toyota Star Maker – Australia’s longest running and most prestigious country music competition. Friday July 12 saw the releases his debut album, Everything I Feel.

The album Everything I Feel was produced by great mate and mentor Adam Eckersley, who worked his musical ears and skills on all of the tunes.

“Adam was the perfect producer for this project because he gets me. We both have a very similar music taste and a goal to just make good music that serves the song, and to have fun doing it. Then to have Adam and his awesomely talented band – Mitch Cairns, Daniel Biederman, Ben Elliott – play on the tracks too, as well as Brooke McClymont, Tiana Dennis, Michel Rose, Luke Miller and Evan Mannell, and watching the songs come alive was amazing. In addition, we had Grammy Award winner Nick DiDia mix the album which was something super special. Some of the artists Nick has worked with have been some of my favourite, including Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young and Powderfinger. To have his input and ear on this album was something I couldn’t be more thrilled about.”

On Saturday (July 13) as part of the Tamworth City Toyota Hats Off To Country Festival, Blake had the official launch of his album back in Tamworth at Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar where his Star Maker journey began.









BLAKE O'CONNOR TOUR DATES:



Friday, 12 July Club Old Bar, Old Bar NSW. Special Guest of Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont

Saturday, 13 July Family Hotel, Tamworth NSW. Everything I Feel – Album Launch

Friday, 19 July The Foundry, Fortitude Valley QLD. Special Guest of Brad Cox Music SOLD OUT

Friday, 26 July Groundwater CMF Broadbeach QLD.

Saturday, 27 July Groundwater CMF Broadbeach QLD.

Friday, 2 August The Evelyn Hotel Melbourne VIC. Special Guest of Brad Cox SOLD OUT

Saturday, 10 August Mount Isa Rodeo Ground QLD.

Sunday, 11 August Mount Isa Rodeo Ground QLD.

Friday, 16 August Sugarland Tavern, Avoca QLD. Special Guest The Dennis Sisters

Saturday, 17 August Railway Hotel, Yeppoon QLD. Special Guest The Dennis Sisters

Sunday, 18 August Tannum Sands Hotel, Brighton-Le-Sands QLD. Special Guest The Dennis Sisters

Saturday, 24 August Gympie Muster QLD.

Sunday, 25 August Gympie Muster QLD.

Monday, 30 September Mildura CMF VIC.

Tuesday, October 1 Mildura CMF VIC.

Wednesday October 2 Mildura CMF VIC.

Thursday October 3 Mildura CMF VIC.

Saturday, 5 October deni ute muster Deniliquin NSW.

12-19 October Cruisin’ Country 2019.

Sunday, 20 October Wingham Akoostic Festival, Wingham NSW.

Thursday, 31 October Saraton Theatre Grafton NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Friday, 1 November United Services Club, Laurieton NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Saturday, 2 November Armidale Ex Services Memorial Club, Armidale NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Friday, 15 November Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Saturday, 16 November Wonthaggi Workmens Club, Wonthaggi VIC. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Friday, 29 November Dubbo RSL Memorial Club ,Dubbo NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Saturday, 30 November Wenty Leagues, Wentworthville NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Friday, 6 December Young Services Club, Young NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Saturday, 7 December Bargo Sports Club, Bargo NSW. Special Guest of The McClymonts

Monday, 30 December Smithton Rodeo & Stockman’s Challenge TAS.

BLAKE O’CONNOR | EVERYTHING I FEEL | OUT NOW