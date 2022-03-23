TPG & Optus Forced To Pay-Out $6.5 Million To Thousands Of Customers

TPG and Optus have paid out millions of dollars to customers after the companies failed to provide fast internet speeds.

Thousands of TPG and Optus customers are set to receive a share of $6.5 million after the telecommunication companies failed to provide the maximum speeds promised as part of their internet plans.

TPG is set to pay $2.1 million while Optus is set to pay out over $4.4 million to their customers for not disclosing that the internet speeds advertised would not be provided under the NBN infrastructure.

According to Australian Communications and Media Authority regulations, telecommunication companies are obligated to advise of maximum internet speeds when transitioning customers to NBN as well as advising when these speeds cannot be provided.

In July of 2021, Optus told ACMA that they had not advised at least 34,000 customers that the speed which they had paid for had not been provided to them for a period of two years.

ACMA was later advised by TPG that the telecommunication company had not advised over 4,400 of their own customers that the speeds advertised had not been provided.

In response to the violations, Optus and TPG received a remedial direction from ACMA.

As part of the remedial direction, both Optus and TPG were forced to organise an audit of their compliance systems in response to the breaches to ensure the same issue does not occur again.

