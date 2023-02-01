Track Build For Newcastle 500 Begins Following Hiatus

The first Thrifty Newcastle 500 in more than years is ready to return, as the circuit build takes place.

The Hunter Valley are locked in to host the opening event of the 2023 Supercars Championship, on March 10-12.

Due to COVID restrictions cancelling the past few events, the Newcastle event featured as the calendar finale in 2019.

“It’s very exciting,” said Supercars Chief Executive Officer Shane Howard.

“Today really kicks off day one of the Thrifty Newcastle 500, with the event build starting to take place now.

“It’s going to be a big lead-up to what is hopefully the biggest Supercars event that we have seen in Newcastle."

Howard said residents will witness a scenery change, a preview of what's to come for the March event.

“For the next six weeks you will see the Newcastle CBD precinct start to change, we’ve got over six kilometres of concrete barriers going in, it’s going to be an ever-changing landscape," he said.

“After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, just to bring it back and make it bigger and better than ever is what we are looking forward to."

“We have almost sold out the corporate facilities, and grandstand tickets are getting very close to being sold out as well.

“I would advise everybody who wants to attend the event, to get their tickets now.”

