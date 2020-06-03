A Plan To Keep Tasmanian Tradies Employed Post COVID-19

Master Builders Tasmania and the Civil Contractors Federation Tasmania have been working collaboratively to establish a working plan which has been released to the State and Federal Government.

The Master Builders Tasmania Executive director, Matthew Pollock explained their plan and mentioned how the building industry has been lucky to remain operational during the lockdown restrictions. However, the building industry is now facing a potential loss of jobs, given that 75 percent of projects have either been cancelled or delayed. These statistics are current, so their plan “is to save the jobs and safeguard businesses”.

There is an opportunity to really unlock the spending power of the private sector, through stimulus measures. One example is resident construction, encouraging new home builders, not just first homeowners, but anyone who wants to build their dream home in the next twelve months to do so. Currently, the building industry is seeing a concerning number of people who wanted to build a new home but are now postponing. Therefore, the plan is designed to help encourage them to reconsider and get back into the market.

Mr. Pollock says that any person wanting to do renovations during this time should consider it, as it is a great initial boost to save employment. Renovations do not require project approval, which can save time and save jobs in the short term.

Additionally, the plan also hopes to help in areas like job training. Tasmanian building companies currently employ more apprentices than any other trade, so encouraging more training is essential in helping the building industry.

Master Builders Tasmania and the Civil Contractors Federation Tasmania hope that the government will hopefully put measures in place to fast track the building industry and keep jobs in Tasmania.

