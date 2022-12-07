Tradie Falls Off Roof Following Alleged Brawl On Sydney Construction Site

A tradie has been hospitalised after falling off a roof at a Sydney construction site followed an alleged fight.

Emergency services were called out to the Bellevue Hill construction site at around 12PM on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 44-year-old man suffering from torso injuries on the ground outside the two-storey construction site in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to St Vincent’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested two men at the construction site aged 41 and 45-years-old.

Both men are believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

An investigation into the incident has been established.

