Tradies Incoming At Record Pace Across The Sunshine State

Business continues to boom for tradies in the Sunshine state, with 280 more licensing approvals this year than what was recorded two years ago.

Workers are flocking north - particularly from NSW - to find handy work.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission approved 821 mutual recognition licences from Australian states and territories, and New Zealand in 2021, compared to 795 in 2020 and 578 in 2016.

QBCC Interim Commissioner Richard Cassidy says the state's housing boom has also brought more high-viz workers.

"The Queensland government's strong health response has meant building sites have remained open in Queensland," Mr Cassidy said.

"The industry is booming, and we're certainly seeing a large increase in interstate tradies tradies who want to come and get a piece of it."

Approvals for sites in Queensland are gaining momentum, while the number of cranes in Brisbane increased at the fasted rate in the country.

“Tradies in Australia have jumped at the chance to share in our building confidence, deciding to move north for the career opportunities we have to offer.”