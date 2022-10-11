Tradies Told Down Tools Amid Treacherous Weather

WorkSafe Victoria is urging construction workers to secure their sites and consider rescheduling work, if possible, amid the state’s downpour.

Flash flooding is expected to hit the state from Wednesday before peaking on Thursday with predictions of up to 100mm of rain in some areas north of the dividing range and 30-50mm across Melbourne.

WorkSafe said its safety concerns were growing and advised avoiding exposure to the bad weather was the best way for workers to stay safe.

“Temporary fencing, construction tools and scaffold planks can cause serious harm to workers and the public if they become airborne in wild weather, WorkSafe Victoria Health and Safety Executive Director Narelle Beer said.

“Regularly checking weather conditions and rescheduling major outdoor projects for milder days is a sure way employers can help keep their workplaces safe.”

Workers should secure their sites before the bad weather hits with the risk of falls, slips and trips more likely.

“Ladders, stairs and elevated work platforms can all become more dangerous in the rain,” a statement red.

“It goes without saying, but water and electricity are a lethal combination. Powered tools must be stored away in a dry place before the rain hits.”

