TRAFFIC ADVICE - GV Highway

Planned works on the Goulburn Valley Highway, Wahring have been rescheduled to begin on Friday 31 May.



Pavement rehabilitation works will be conducted in the southbound carriageway between Wahring-Murchison East Road and Grimwade Road, 24/7 until Friday 7 June. Traffic management will be in place with speed set at 40km/h.



Peppercorn Road and Wahring-Euroa Road will be closed at the Goulburn Valley Highway with access available from Grimwade Road.



Southbound access from Moss Rd, at Wahring’s Restaurant, will be closed. Light vehicles should allow an extra 10 minutes for a detour via Hayshed Road. Heavy vehicles can take Murchison-Violet Town Road to access the southbound lanes of the highway, adding an extra 25 minutes to the journey.



These works are weather dependent and may be extended, if required.



For the latest traffic information around the state visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or download the VicTraffic app via your app store.



If you see any hazards on our roads, please report them to the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70, open 24/7. In an emergency, call Triple Zero.