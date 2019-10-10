TRAFFIC ADVICE: Intersection of Fryers Street and Welsford Street

Asphalt Surfacing Works

10 October 2019

GSCC are advising motorists that urgent safety asphalt surfacing works are programmed for the intersection of Welsford Street and Fryers Street, Shepparton commencing Sunday 13 October from 6:30 am to 5 pm.

Road closure will occur on Welsford Street northbound lane and Fryers Street left turning lane on Sunday 13 October from 6:30am.

All north-bound heavy vehicles will be detoured to Doyles Road (Shepparton Alternate Route) via High Street (Midland Highway).

Council asks for motorists and residents to take care and be aware of traffic detours.

