Traffic Alert – Driving in Bad Weather

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.

⚠️Severe Weather Warning for damaging winds updated⚠️ Gusts of 90-100km/h developing across western #Victoria Thursday, sweeping across eastern Victoria by Thursday night. Stronger gusts and blizzards are likely above 1200m in Alpine regions. Details: https://t.co/1uX7sjjyFl pic.twitter.com/XmXpeqAZRE — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) August 7, 2019

Bad weather should prompt drivers to slow down and use extreme care.

Conditions can change quickly. Be vigilant at all times and ensure there are no distractions that will take your focus off the road.

Make sure loads are secure, particularly on elevated roadways. Pay attention to overhead signage as speeds will be reduced when winds increase.

Should you encounter fallen power lines, stay well clear and immediately call Triple Zero.

Drivers are reminded to ensure they leave extra space between them and the car in front, as braking distances double in wet conditions.

Be sure to turn headlights on, and be extra vigilant for cyclists and motorbikes which are harder to see.

If the rain becomes too heavy for wipers to cope, pull over safely and wait for the rain to pass.

If you encounter snow, drive cautiously with two hands on the wheel and steady pressure on the accelerator. Brake with steady pressure and avoid braking when cornering.

Black ice is common across Victoria during winter. Check for black ice warnings by visiting traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au

If you see any hazards on our roads, please report them to the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70 (open 24/7). In an emergency, call Triple Zero.