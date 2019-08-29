Traffic Alert: Numurkah Road, Shepparton Closed

2:50pm 29/8/2019

Numurkah Road (Goulburn Valley Highway), Shepparton is closed in both directions at Balaclava Road, due to a collision.

There is heavy congestion around the closure, so we suggest drivers avoid the area where possible.

Numurkah Rd (A39), Shepparton - Traffic Alert, Heavy delays at the intersection of the Goulburn Valley… https://t.co/KRv0FoqKx3 #victraffic — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) August 29, 2019

This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will reopen when investigations are complete and it’s safe to do so.

VicRoads is assisting with traffic management and detours in the area.



