TRAFFIC ADVICE - Roadworks Channel Road, Shepparton

Greater Shepparton City Council would like to advise residents of roadworks occurring on Channel Road, Shepparton, from the intersection of Archer Street to Da Vinci Drive from now until Friday 27 March 2020 between the hours of 7am to 7pm.

The works will still allow local residents living in the area to access their properties. It is recommended that through traffic travelling in either direction from Archer Street to Doyles Road consider an alternate route such as Poplar Avenue.

Motorists using Channel Road during this time can expect minor delays of five to ten minutes and are requested to obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers.

Access to bus stops will be maintained.

Council asks residents and motorists to take care and be aware of traffic detours.



For further information, call: 03 5832 9700 or visit greatershepparton.com.au.