TRAFFIC ALERT: Skene Street Closed Next Week

Greater Shepparton City Council wishes to advise that the northbound lane on Skene Street will be closed between Fryers Street and Nixon Street to all through traffic from Monday, 15 July 2019 to Thursday, 18 July 2019 for realignment of select water services.

Residents will retain access to their property – accessible only from the southbound lane.



Council advises road users to be aware of changed conditions in the area during the works and request compliance with the traffic management on-site and take care when commuting in this area.