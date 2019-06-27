TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter School Holiday Driving

VicRoads is reminding drivers that the key to a safe holiday is good planning.

Heavier traffic than normal is expected on key holiday routes over the next two weeks. This includes the Hume Freeway, Maroondah Highway, Great Ocean Road, Princes Freeway, Calder Freeway, Bass Highway and Western Freeway

Those heading to the snow need to prepare for hazardous conditions - including snow, ice, hail & fog.

Drivers are required to take snow chains and fit them if directed to do so. It's suggested you practice at home, and carry gloves, a torch and a garbage bag to make the job easier. A video guide is available at snowsafe.org.au/chain-fitting.

When behind the wheel, safe driving needs to be the number one priority. That means phone down and eyes on the road.



It's recommend drivers check the health of their vehicle before setting off – paying close attention to the tyres, brakes, lights, oil and water. If in doubt, drivers should take their car to a mechanic to double-check.



Drivers should be well rested before setting off, and not drive at times they’d normally be sleeping.



When driving through rural towns, it’s important to slow down, obey the speed limit and be courteous to local traffic and other visitors.



From Saturday 6 July to Sunday 14 July rail works on the Frankston, Pakenham, Cranbourne and Sandringham lines will see more traffic on the Monash Freeway, Dandenong Road, Nepean Highway & Beach Road. We ask all road users to plan ahead and allow extra time.



For the latest traffic information around the state visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or download the VicTraffic app via your app store.



If you see any hazards on our roads, you can report them to the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70, open 24/7. In an emergency, call Triple Zero.

