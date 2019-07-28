Traffic Crash Gatton: Offenders Flee on Foot

Police are investigating after an alleged stolen car collided with a police car in Gatton on Sunday morning.

Police allege that around 9.30am, they witnessed a stolen Grey Holden Colorado Dual Cab utility parked in a driveway of a house on Goltz Court, Gatton.

As the police car approached, the driver of the alleged stolen car reversed into the front of the police car causing damage to the vehicle, with further extensive damage being made to the rear of the police car as it attempted to drive away.

The offenders drove away and abandoned the car in bushland at the end of Rogers Drive, then fled on foot.

