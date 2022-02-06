Tragedy Strikes As Moroccan Boy Trapped In Well For Four Days Dies

A four-day mission has ended in tragedy as Moroccan rescuers retrieve the body of a small boy trapped in a well.

Distraught rescue crews and onlookers, gathered at a well just outside of Ighara, a small village in northern Morocco, as the five-year-old's body was retrieved late Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well from the adjacent hillside, the rescue effort has caught the eye of the nation, since the boy fell 32 metres down the well's shaft on Tuesday.

Crowds gathered in a vigil at the scene, as well as cafes and homes around the country, watching as hundreds of workers tried to save the child.

In a statement carried by state media on Saturday, the royal palace confirmed that the boy had died before rescuers could save him.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents.

“Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well,” the statement said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.