A 6-year-old boy has died in a crash at East Seaham, after the car he was in rolled.

A 29-year-old woman lost control of her Mazda sedan on New Line Road just before 6pm Sunday night, with the vehicle hitting a power pole causing it to roll.

The boy tragically died at the scene.

The woman and a 3-year-old girl were taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering facial lacerations.

The driver's also undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.