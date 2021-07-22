Tragic Kayaking Incident Near Regatta Grounds

A man in his 70's has died in a kayaking incident near Hobart's Regatta Grounds.

The Sandy Bay man was seen in distress in the water, next to a kayak at around 1pm on July 21.

Kayaking Incident:

It was 14 degrees, and winds were up to 22km per hour.

He was pulled from the water and was given medical treatment but sadly died at the scene.

Authorities are now investigating what exactly happened and preparing a report for the corner.

Police are asking any witnesses to please come forward and contact 131 444.

