Tragic News

The body of one fisherman was found by police in the water off Cape Jaffa this morning.

Police received a report of an overturned 5.8 metre half-cab boat about 9 kilometres offshore from Cape Jaffa just before 1pm on Tuesday 4 January. The boat was located just after 4pm.

A search was launched yesterday afternoon with the assistance of SES volunteers and professional crayfishing vessels, along with a Challenger search and rescue jet from The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to try to locate the missing fishermen, aged 84 and 72.

The search resumed at first light this morning in rough weather and, sadly, the body of one of the fishermen has been located.

The operation to recover the man's body and the overturned vessel is continuing, in conjunction with a search for the outstanding fisherman.

Officers from SAPOL's Water Operations Unit along with the police helicopter are coordinating today's search operation.