Tragic Outcome On ReefWorld At The Weekend

It’s been a tragic end to a very busy weekend for the #RACQ #CQRescue crew. Yesterday about 1pm the Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked to an emergency at the Reefworld Pontoon at Hardy Reef, 80km north-east of Airlie Beach. Sadly, upon arrival and after the rescue crewman, paramedic and doctor on board the chopper were winched down on to the floating dive pontoon, the person was pronounced deceased.



The chopper returned to base empty and to refuel before the next task.



Saturday, the chopper flew 170km south to Collins Island, near Shoalwater Bay, to airlift a 19 year old man who was suffering from the bends. The man had been collecting live coral near the island and dived to a depth of 18 metres but resurfaced too quickly. He was unable to stand and had impaired cognition so he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital, arriving in a stable condition.



#RACQ #CQRescue has also spent many hours in the last three days assisting with the search for a missing 83-year-old woman who wandered away from her home on Friday. The chopper has been helping police search cane fields and bush land between Yalboroo and Pindi Pindi. Sadly, she still hasn’t been located.