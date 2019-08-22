Train Breakdown At Town Hall Causes Commuter Chaos

There’s been commuter chaos in the city this morning following a broken down train.

The breakdown happened about 5.20am at Town Hall station in the CBD – halting trains on the T1 North Shore line and causing massive delays during the peak hour rush.

The T9 line was also affected by the breakdown; passengers were advised to catch buses from Town Hall to North Sydney instead, causing significant delay.

The breakdown has been fixed.

