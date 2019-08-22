Train Breakdown At Town Hall Causes Commuter Chaos

What a mess!

3 hours ago

Article heading image for Train Breakdown At Town Hall Causes Commuter Chaos

Twitter @PFH007

There’s been commuter chaos in the city this morning following a broken down train. 

The breakdown happened about 5.20am at Town Hall station in the CBD – halting trains on the T1 North Shore line and causing massive delays during the peak hour rush. 

The T9 line was also affected by the breakdown; passengers were advised to catch buses from Town Hall to North Sydney instead, causing significant delay. 

The breakdown has been fixed.  

Post
Post
Post
Post

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

 

 

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs