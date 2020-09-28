Limestone Coast Leadership Program Transport Consultation Group launches forums to address transport issues in the region.

The Limestone Coast Leadership Program (LCLP) Transport Consultation Group invites stakeholders and community members to be part of creating change in our region.

The LCLP Transport Consultation Group is conducting a forum, ‘Transport in the Limestone Coast’, for stakeholders and community to discuss transport in our region in the second week of October. Two events will be held to allow a wide range of community members to attend, with an online forum held on the 7th of October and an in-person forum held in Mt Gambier on the 8th of October.

The LCLP Transport Consultation Group have been researching transport in the Limestone Coast, and in particular transporting people around the region, since February 2020. With a motion passed in State Parliament requesting a review of all regional city and township bus services, the LCLP Transport Consultation Group is looking to capitalise on this momentum and establish a go-to group in the Limestone Coast to represent the community about this issue.

Meg Bell, spokesperson for the LCLP Transport Consultation Group, said “Through the research that our group has done, we’ve identified that there is a lot of opportunity for transport options to improve not only in Mt Gambier, but right throughout the Limestone Coast. We’ve seen that there are a number of services that are currently not being used to their full potential, as well as some great ideas from many of the stakeholders that we’ve communicated with as to how transport services could be improved upon.”

“We hope that by holding this forum, we’re able to bring together organisations and individuals to network and collaborate, and that this will result in more effective sharing of resources that benefit everyone in the Limestone Coast.”

“We also anticipate that there will be some exciting new ideas to come out of this forum, and hope that we will be able to advocate for these new ideas in our region,” said Ms Bell.

Registration for the online event can be found here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvceusqzMvHNSRRKSqOWZ9MVNE68DvuEBU

Registration for the in-person event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lclp-transport-in-the-limestone-coast-forum-tickets-121492696927

The Limestone Coast Leadership Program is a community capacity building program designed for and delivered in the Limestone Coast. The Program supports the development of emerging leaders to effect change, build a culture of active citizenship and shared purpose, and community action. The program provides insights into the issues that are important to the region's economy, communities and environment.

The LCLP Transport Consultation Group members are Belinda Anderson, Meg Bell, Hayley Neumann and Martin Peucker.

For more information, please contact Meg Bell on [email protected]