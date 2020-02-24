Trattoria Amici's Famed Italian Long Lunch Is Back

The award winning RACV Royal Pines Resort is bringing back Trattoria Amici's famed Italian Long Lunch Series in 2020, with surrounds of the pristine resort, elegant fairy lights, and grape vine canopy's.

The event, which has been running for 2 years, focuses of creating genuine Italian dishes from fresh local produce to give their diners the best experience.

There is guaranteed to be something for everyone with an exquisite menu consisting of wood fired pizzas, spaghetti, tender barramundi, and much more.

At Trattoria Amici's you will experience nothing but good times and relaxation with De Bortoli Wines and Birra Moretti Beers, accompanied with live music.

Tickets are $95pp, including a banquet lunch and 3-hour drinks package.

It's a feast like no other, so grab your friends and family to experience the flavours of Italy at Trattoria Amici's.

