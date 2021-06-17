Travellers Returning From Sydney Urged To Get Tested And Isolate

On Thursday, Queensland health authorities warned anyone who recently visited Sydney to check the city’s list of rapidly growing Covid-19 exposure sites, to get tested and to isolate until receiving a negative result.

The push followed the revelation that two new locally-acquired Coronavirus cases had been detected in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Bondi Junction, Vaucluse and North Rhyde were prominent among the blooming list of sites.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that anyone travelling to Queensland from 1AM on Saturday, June 19, must complete a travel declaration before entering, calling it a sensible measure to keep Queenslanders safe.

Strict tavel restrictions on anyone visiting from Greater Melbourne were set to remain in place until June 24.

In line with other jurisdictions, we will maintain restrictions on travel from Greater Melbourne for another seven days, and we strongly advise those planning travel to Greater Sydney to reconsider. - Annastacia Palaszczuk

The comprehensive list of Sydney’s Covid-19 exposure sites is available here.

Authorities Push Those Returning From Sydney To Get Tested And Isolate Until Receiving A Negative Result

