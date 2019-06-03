Travis Denning Revs Up with New Track “Tank Of Gas And A Radio Song”

Travis Denning has released a summer-ready new track, “Tank Of Gas And A Radio Song”, available HERE. Travis co-wrote the song with Nathan Spicer and Shane Minor.

Denning is continuing to share new music with fans as his current single, “After A Few,” climbs the country radio charts. The new single has been praised by Rolling Stone as “a showcase of his songwriting chops and the guitar licks he woodshedded at backroad bars in his native Georgia” and was spotlighted as one of their “10 Best Country And Americana Songs To Hear Now.”

“This song has been one of my favorites since the day we wrote it, and easily one of my favorites to play live,” said Denning. “I love that the title seems like it would be your stereotypical party song, but I think the approach of the lyrics will surprise people. I hope a lot of people dig this song this summer.”



Travis Denning vividly remembers the moment he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living. He was seven years old sitting in his Dad’s truck and heard AC/DC for the first time. From then on, he was hooked and devoured all types of music from country, pop, rock and heavy metal.

Denning started playing local bars at the age of 16 and built a solid following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar licks. He moved to Nashville in 2014 and within a year signed a publishing deal with Jeremy Stover’s RED Creative Group. After securing outside cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray and Chase Rice he caught the attention of Universal Music Group where he eventually signed a record deal in 2017.

He was recently selected as an Opry NextStage recipient and will receive unique opportunities to participate in events as well as connect with industry professionals. The singer/songwriter has previously opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, Chase Rice, LANCO as well as Justin Moore and his first headlining “Heartbeat Of A Small Town” Tour. When Denning is not touring, he is in the studio working on his debut album.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!