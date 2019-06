Back in the 1950's, Trayning had a population of over 2000!

Fast forward six decades and while the numbers have dwindled to below 400, one thing has remained constant!

Valda Knott's service to the local community.

She's down it all in the town, and even appeared on a postage stamp!

Valda Knott spoke to Triple M about some of the causes she has gotten behind over the years.

Well done Valda on being awarded an Order Of Australia Medal for 2019!