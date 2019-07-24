TRC Agrees to One-Hour Parking Trial in Toowoomba CBD

A trial to increase the turnover of parking spaces throughout the Toowoomba CBD was approved by Council yesterday at TRC’s July Ordinary meeting held yesterday (July 23).

The trial of one hour parking will start on 5 August.

TRC Infrastructure Services portfolio leader Cr James O’Shea said the decision to begin a trial of one-hour parking was based on feedback received by the community and businesses owners.

“Council is eager to see local businesses thrive and continues to investigate options on how parking can be further improved across the region, including the Toowoomba CBD,” Cr O’Shea said.

“We understand the issues businesses in the CBD are facing and based on the feedback we’ve received, moving to one hour parking will be beneficial for both retailers and customers.”

For more information about the CBD parking trial go to www.tr.qld.gov.au/cbdparking.

