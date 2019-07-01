TRC Community Grant Funding Applications Are Now OPEN

Applications for Toowoomba Regional Council’s next round of community grants are now open.

TRC Environment and Community Services Committee chair Cr Geoff McDonald said community and not-for-profit groups were welcome to apply for funding to assist their project or event. Applications must be lodged by August 1, 2019.

The current funding program covered applications for the Sport and Recreation, Event Support, Community Support, Community Economic Development, Environment, Cultural and Arts Support and Sports Tourism grants.

Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio said the Community Economic Development Grants would be capped at $5000 for each application, with a yearly limit of two grants per applicant.

Residents can call 131 872 to arrange a consultation with relevant staff before August 1 to arrange for help with tailoring grant proposals.

For more info head to TRC Community Grant Funding.

