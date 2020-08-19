Trent Cotchin Addresses Some Of The Recent Commentary Directed At His Wife

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin responded to some of the commentary recently directed at his wife Brooke when he appeared on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“The challenge with regards to the football industry is that Brooke and the family never signed up to be part of the AFL bubble,” Cotchin said.

“But the reality is, when you move into a hub an so forth that’s just part and parcel.

“I think it’s more so the people that have opinions or make comment when they lack a lot of the information, that’s the thing that really challenges me.”

Cotchin says it’s not as easy as ignoring the chat.

“There’s people out there that everyone says that you just need to ignore and so forth, but that’s a lot easier said than done,” he said.

“It’s like they just have a free swing at attacking.

“Whether it be Brooke or other things that are going on in the world today, I just think it’s pretty unjust and unreasonable.

“But the reality is, as she said in her post, she accepted that she stepped outside of what was recommended by the AFL protocols.

“Obviously we’ve all moved now, and [it’s] a lesson for all.”

